UN chief: World is at `pivotal moment’ and must avert crises

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has issued a dire warning that the world is moving in the wrong direction and faces “a pivotal moment.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says continuing business as usual could lead to a breakdown of global order and a future of perpetual crisis. He says changing course could signal a breakthrough to a greener and safer future. Guterres said the world’s nations and people must reverse today’s dangerous trends and choose “the breakthrough scenario.” He said the world is under “enormous stress” and the COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call demonstrating the failure of nations to act together.