Turkey: Attack on troops in Syria kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say an attack on Turkish troops in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province has left two soldiers dead and three others wounded. The assault Saturday happened following a search and screening operation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Turkey identified the dead soldiers as infantry non-commissioned officers. Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s civil war and parts are patrolled by Turkish and Russian troops. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a roadside bomb attack on a Turkish convoy happened on the road between Idlib city and Binnish. It said the wounded soldiers were evacuated to Turkey by helicopter.