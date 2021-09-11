TRACKING: Spotty showers on the way

Tonight: A cold front moves into Eastern Iowa tonight, leading to partly cloudy skies in the north and mostly clear skies to the south. A stray shower or storm is possible in our far northern counties. Although severe weather isn’t expected, we can’t rule out a strong storm producing small hail or gusty winds. Winds are out of the north in the northern counties and south in the southern counties at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures fall from the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: The front lingers in Eastern Iowa through Sunday. Partly cloudy skies remain in the north, along with that chance for an isolated shower or storm. Our neighbors in the southern counties, should enjoy some sunshine. Temperatures are all over the place with the mid 70s in the north and upper 80s in the south.

Sunday Night: Few showers/storms are possible Sunday night into early Monday morning. Northeast winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Monday: We start the work week with a few showers and storms in the forecast. Highs warm to the low 80s. South winds are at 10-15 mph.

Next Week: The best chance for rain area wide, although it won’t add up to much, comes Tuesday. Rain returns to Eastern Iowa at the end of the work week.