TRACKING: Hot, humid, and hazy today

Today: Welcome to the weekend and to a return of summer-like air. Highs today will likely reach the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. With a surge of humidity, feels like temps may reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and hazy with some moderate air quality possible. Winds will be in from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: With the warm front draped across northern Iowa, we may see a few stray showers north tonight. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will be humid too with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: The front will sag south a bit, giving us nearly a 20° temperature spread from north to south. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s north with upper 80s possible south. There may be a few stray showers north of Highway 20 and humidity lingers in the south. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a south wind turning north behind the front at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms look possible Sunday night with just a slight chance for lingering activity into Monday. Our temperatures will be very up and down throughout the forecast depending on the wind. For Monday, the winds become southerly, bringing highs to the low and mid 80s.

Rest of the Week: With northwesterly flow, we will cool for Tuesday and Wednesday with storm chances turning to mostly sunny skies for the latter. We will heat up on Thursday with a breezy south wind and partly cloudy skies before cooling back down on Friday with a storm chance. Then, back up for the weekend.