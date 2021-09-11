Pope: Aim to counter fundamentalist violence with schooling

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging fellow religious leaders and others to counter breeding grounds for fundamentalist violence by promoting opportunities for schooling and for combating poverty. Francis made the call in a message to a meeting which began in Bologna on Saturday night. The four-day gathering is aimed at fostering understanding among religions. Francis told the participants that “we must help each other to free the horizon of the sacred from the dark clouds of violence and fundamentalism.” He said “fundamentalist violence takes hold more easily” where “poverty and ignorance reign unchecked. The Vatican said that the pope’s message was written on Sept. 7. The Bologna forum drew participants from Group of 20 nations.