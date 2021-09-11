One person shot at Cedar Falls mobile home park

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was hit during a shooting at a mobile home park in Cedar Falls.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the 5 Seasons Mobile Home Park along Cedar Height Heights Drive. Officers responded on scene to discover one person suffering a gunshot wound that is considered non-life threatening.

That person was taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo by a private vehicle. No further information about the shooting victim was available.

A KWWL crew witnessed officers scouring parts of the mobile home park following the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.