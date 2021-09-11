New US ambassador arrives in Mexico’s capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new US ambassador to Mexico has arrived in the Mexican capital promising to work along Mexican authorities to address common challenges like the pandemic and migration. Ken Salazar will meet in coming days with President Andres Manuel López Obrador to present his credentials as the new ambassador. Salazar got to Mexico two days after top advisers to presidents Joe Biden and Lopez Obrador met in Washington to restart a high-level economic talks. Officials said they are eager to advance on topics as migration, infrastructure and trade. Migration has remained a particular issue for both countries.