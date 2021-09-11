Local firefighter climbs 110 flights of stairs in honor of 9/11 fallen heroes

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A local firefighter climbed 110 flights of stairs at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex on Saturday in remembrance of 9/11.

Firefighter D. Ratchford was in full gear as he climbed the same number of flights of stairs as the World Trade Center, in honor of the fallen firefighters who climbed up the building during the attacks.

The SportsPlex posted a photo on Facebook saying "We are so honored to share this moment with you!"