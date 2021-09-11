FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has released a newly declassified 16-page document related to logistical support provided to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document, released on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is the first investigative record to be disclosed since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that for years have remained out of public view. The document describes contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but offers no evidence the Saudi government was complicit in the plot. The Saudi government has long denied any involvement.