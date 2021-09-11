Drones target northern Iraqi airport after 2 month lull

BAGHDAD (AP) — Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq say explosives-laden drones targeted Irbil international airport in northern Iraq late Saturday where U.S.-led coalition troops are stationed with no reports of casualties. Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Service said at least two drones carrying explosives targeted the airport in a statement late Saturday. Lawk Ghafuri, spokesman for the semi-autonomous northern region, says the explosives struck outside of the airport and dismissed reports the attack had impacted flights. He said the airport remained open and an investigation was ongoing by Kurdish authorities.