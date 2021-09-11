Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association have first 9-11 memorial ride across Eastern Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Motorcyclists from across the state joined in Waterloo on September 11th to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The first annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Memorial Ride dedicated all of their funds to the Iowa Children's Burn Camp, and Veterans in the state.

For wife of a marine Megan Gilson, the need to give back inspired her to join.

"I just really enjoy helping people out in general, but the vets have a special place in my heart," Gilson said.

Twenty years after the September 11th attacks, veteran Caleb Johnson remembers them like they were yesterday.

"I remember when it started I was in junior high, watching the towers fall, it lit a fire up from under everybody, the comradery and unity of the nation was just amazing," Johnson said.

That unity is something he sees at these events as well.

"As a veteran, being able to see that, and feel that again, it's magical."

The "9/11 Never Forgotten 20th Anniversary Tribute" made stops in Waverly, Fairbank and Gilbertville before returning to Waterloo. While in Waverly, the riders were met with firefighters, who escorted them to the Waverly Area Veteran's Post.

Johnson said feeling that sense of community is crucial for veterans, especially when approaching anniversaries like this one. A three-year service member, Johnson still feels the effects of being on the line.

"For a lot of people like myself we don't necessarily feel the best, we don't necessarily like to be out and doing stuff like that, but here we have that compassion and understanding so we can get that moral support so we can be here and be out doing stuff," he said.

Don "Otis" Redding is a six year service member and Vietnam veteran, who feels strongly about the group's impact, as well as spreading love to his fellow "brothers" who served.

"When we came back from Nam, we were not treated well and us Vietnam vets we decided, we weren't going to let that happen again, so we made it a point, to welcome these guys back from the service and give them an honor they deserve," Redding said.

Redding holds a special place in his heart for those involved in 9/11, and those who served after.

"These guys from the last twenty years, they're my heroes. They all joined after 9/11 and I'm honored and I proudly ride with them as my brothers," Redding said.