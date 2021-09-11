Cedar Rapids Xavier beats Wahlert 28-9 to remain unbeaten

DUBUQUE(KWWL)--Tonight a great matchup in class 4A…Two long time Mississippi Valley rivals meet in Dubuque. Wahlert plays host to the second ranked team in class 4A Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The scoring begins with Cedar Rapids Xavier--- a 10 yard scramble from quarterback Alex Neal puts the Saints ahead 7-0. The Golden Eagles come back Wahlert tailback Michael Cunningham with a big run.

And then Eagle quarterback Bryce Rudiger bobbles the snap but lofts a touchdown pass to Zachary Callahan. To make it a 7-6 game.

But Xavier puts two scores on the board before halftime---- Alex Neal with a slant to Josef Lemker. 14-6 Saints.

And then Xavier linebacker Thomas Sundell picks off Bryce Rudiger and he brings it all the way back.

Saints lead 21-6 at halftime…Xavier wins 28-9 to go to 3-0.