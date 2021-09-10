Worker killed in industrial accident at Prestage Foods pork plant

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A worker has been killed in an industrial accident at an Iowa pork processing plant.

Prestage Foods of Iowa says the incident happened early Friday morning at its plant in Eagle Grove. The company says in a statement that company mechanic Jeffrey Leonardi was "performing routine maintenance duties" when he was killed.

Leonardi had been with Prestage Foods since March of 2019 when the plant opened. Company officials did not give details of the fatal accident.

Prestage Foods CEO Jere Null says in the statement that Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been notified and the company will cooperate in that investigation, as well as conduct their own internal investigation.

This is the second time an employee has died at the plant this year. Wayne Smith died in February after investigators say Lukouxs Brown, a fellow employee, stabbed him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report