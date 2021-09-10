Waterloo Fire & Rescue host blood in remembrance of 9/11

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - For the 5th year, Waterloo Fire & Rescue is partnering with the Red Cross to host its annual blood drive in remembrance of 9/11.

The drive will be held at Fire station 1 on Saturday, September 11th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Red Cross will have six donation stations set up.

Everything will be located inside the main bay of the station and folks will be able to park in the station's parking lot throughout the drive. The department informed KWWL's Alaina Kwan if people donate a pint of blood that day, they will receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Culver's as a thank you!

Battalion Chief Bill Beck said he remembers 9/11 as if it were yesterday, and it's important to keep giving back to organizations, like the Red Cross, who save so many people.

"The days following that was just this national feeling of wanting to help and one of the things people did was they flooded the blood banks," Beck said, "come out and try to recapture a little bit of that national feeling is an important part."

With the pandemic causing blood banks to slow down, Beck also said it has become more important to give back now.

"Blood drives are low, our blood levels are low nationwide," Beck said, "with COVID now we've reached dangerously low levels and we really need to build that reserve back up."

Folks can walk up and donate on the spot, but the department prefers making a reservation first. Beck said if people make an appointment prior, it'll help run the blood drive efficiently.

