UNESCO urges Afghanistan to preserve educational gains

PARIS (AP) — As the Taliban government takes power in Afghanistan, UNESCO is warning about risks to access to education, especially for girls and women. A new report released on Friday by the U.N. education agency finds that student enrollment multiplied tenfold in the 20 years since the U.S.-led military operation forced the Taliban from power while Afghanistan’s female literacy rate doubled. The UNESCO director stressed the importance of preserving those gains. UNESCO says half of Afghanistan’s education expenditure relies on foreign aid. Taliban leaders have said women and girls will be able to attend school and work in accordance with Islamic law.