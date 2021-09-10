TRACKING: Hot & humid conditions

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant to end the work week. South winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures rise from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight. South winds remain. Lows fall to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and breezy for Saturday. South winds are at 10-20 mph. High temperatures warm from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Heat indices may reach the low to mid 90s. Although this isn’t oppressive heat, take some water with you if you’re headed out to a football game or any other outdoor activity.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies stick around. Lows are mild and in the mid 60s.

Sunday: A frontal boundary drops south through our area, aiding in the development of a few showers and storms. This won’t be widespread and rainfall amounts may only be near a tenth of an inch or so. Highs are cooler and around 80 degrees.

Next Week: This frontal boundary hangs around Eastern Iowa through Tuesday, calling for more rain in the forecast. Temperatures remain in the 80s.