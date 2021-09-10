TRACKING: Hot and Humid Saturday

This Evening: Clear with temperatures falling through the 70s. The wind is light from the south.

Tonight: The sky remains clear through the night. As the humidity level increases, the low temperatures tonight are not as cool as the last few mornings. Lows tonight are near 60.

Saturday: It is going to be a hot one. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity level is higher with dew points in the upper 60s. Wildfire smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will move over Iowa and turn our blue sky hazy. The wind is a bit breezy from the south at 10-20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.

Sunday: It is a cooler day with highs near 80. Still a bit muggy with mostly cloudy sky. The wind is also lighter from the north at 5-15 mph.