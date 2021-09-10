Solon tops Williamsburg 28-14 to stay unbeaten

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) - The Solon Spartans defeated Williamsburg 28-14 Friday night to move to 3-0. Williamsburg falls to 0-3 despite playing tough the whole game.

Solon scored first on a QB keeper by Blake Timmons in the first quarter to make it 7-0. Both offenses sputtered after that. Williamsburg was punting the ball back to Solon in the second quarter when Solon's Sean Stahle fumbled it and it was picked up by the Raiders.

Williamsburg scored on that drive to make it 7-7 at halftime.

The teams traded scores in the third quarter to make it 14-14 but Solon pushed ahead late, scoring two TDs in the fourth and winning 28-14.

Williamsburg has played three very tough opponents and looks to turn their season around next week at home versus Central Lee.

Solon has a tough test to stay unbeaten, versus 2-1 Davenport Assumption.