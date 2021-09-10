Sheriff’s office IDs two people killed after police pursuit

WALFORD, Iowa (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff’s department has identified a man and woman from Cedar Rapids who died in a crash shortly after a deputy called off a pursuit of their car. The department said officers received a call Wednesday about a domestic dispute involving a woman trying to jump out of a car. A deputy saw the car speeding and tried to stop it, but it fled. The deputy eventually stopped the pursuit, but the car continued and hit a dump truck nearly head-on about a minute later. Police say the driver, identified as 35-year-old Leo Alan Ray, and the woman, identified as 35-year-old Stacey Lynn Watts, were thrown from the car and died at the scene. The dump truck driver was not injured.