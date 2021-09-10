Skip to Content

Sheriff’s office IDs two people killed after police pursuit

New
12:16 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

WALFORD, Iowa (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff’s department has identified a man and woman from Cedar Rapids who died in a crash shortly after a deputy called off a pursuit of their car. The department said officers received a call Wednesday about a domestic dispute involving a woman trying to jump out of a car. A deputy saw the car speeding and tried to stop it, but it fled. The deputy eventually stopped the pursuit, but the car continued and hit a dump truck nearly head-on about a minute later. Police say the driver, identified as 35-year-old Leo Alan Ray, and the woman, identified as 35-year-old Stacey Lynn Watts, were thrown from the car and died at the scene. The dump truck driver was not injured. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content