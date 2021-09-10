REMEMBERING 9/11: Cedar Rapids funeral director reflects on his work at ground zero

IOWA (KWWL) – Two decades have passed since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, but for many, the day is just as vivid as it was twenty years ago. While the events of that day happened half-a-country away, it didn't stop Iowans and others from around the country from stepping up to help their fellow Americans.

Turning on the television that day and the days and weeks following would have shown images of the immense destruction in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania, but it also showed images of togetherness and unity. Many people stepped up to donate blood while others went to church to pray.

Flights across the country were grounded for days following the attacks. Departure times at airports came and went, stranding anxious passengers.

However, some were in the air. The U.S. Military sent a jet to pick up Peter Teahen, the funeral director for Teahen Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids and Vinton, and fly him to New York. He was flown into an empty JFK Airport in New York and into a world that was only just starting to grapple with what had happened.

"It was a very eerie feeling. I'm a pilot and I'm used to hearing chatter on the radios. As we were flying across the country, there was no chatter. No one was talking on the radio,” Teahen said. “Every time we went a certain distance through certain sectors, a military fighter would intercept us loaded and ready to shoot us down."

At the time, Teahen had plenty of experience with disaster scenarios. He had been on the scene when United Airlines Flight 232 crashed into Sioux City in 1989. He was also in Oklahoma City after the Alfred P. Murrah building was destroyed in an act of domestic terrorism in 1995. September 11, 2001, was a completely different experience for him.

"We are talking thousands and we have no idea who they are. That set the stage of what we were working with for the next few weeks,” he said. “I never imagined sitting down and trying to figure out how many thousands of people had died and how we were going to identify them. Nobody knew who was in those buildings, nobody knew who was in the trains in the underground that was now buried."

His work was with the Red Cross in setting up the Family Assistance Center and working with emergency management and first responders. He had a leadership role through the Red Cross that was attached to then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani's emergency management teams.

In the more than five weeks he was at ground zero, he encountered countless people with their own story of what happened that day. Many people clutched pictures of family members that still hadn't come home and never would.

"A man came up and said 'can you help us?' He took us to his wife and she couldn't sleep, she could hardly talk. This is several days after the event. He said 'can you help her? She can't sleep. She can't close her eyes." On that day, they were at ground zero and watched people fall like raindrops from the sky and every time she closed her eyes, she saw them falling."

There were also the first responders who knew people inside. He said some before the event were struggling with addiction problems, so they needed to find a way to get these men and women to their meetings and appointments between their shifts sifting through the debris.

One story he recalls is that of a firefighter. As the buildings started to collapse, two firefighters ran in one direction, while the other ran in the opposite direction. The firefighter's two teammates died, but he survived. He said he heard his wife telling him to not leave their children orphans. His wife had died nine months before the attack.

It's stories like that in which Teahen refers to the spiritual aspect of disaster. He says it's not a reflection of religious belief, but instead, it is the extremely personal experience of the crisis and interacting with others.

In the days and weeks following the attacks, the FBI received countless threats of follow-up attacks. With the constant threats, Teahen was unsure that he would ever make it home.

"We had just been put on alert for another big attack the next day. I called two friends who worked our Pentagon operation and they were coming up the next day to visit our site,” he said. “I called them up and said 'I don't want you to come tomorrow. We're going to have another attack and I think I'm going to die and I don't want you to die with me.'"

They would come anyway and the attack would never materialize. The day would finally come where he would come home, but the memories would follow him and will last forever.

"There are a lot of people still not identified and people are still going to get the phone calls. So there is still a need for us, as a country, to pull together and help each other,” Teahen said.

He was also one of the people exposed to anthrax during the mail scare in the weeks following September 11.

For him, like many Americans, 9/11 changed him physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

The full interview with Teahen can be found above.

His personal reflection can be read here.