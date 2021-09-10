Officials identify officers & deputies involved in Jones Co. deadly shooting of man with knife

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released the names of the officers and deputies who shot and killed a man with a knife near a fire on the night of August 31 near Martelle.

The man killed was previously identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Michael Berg of Elkport. Law enforcement responded to the scene where they found a large structure fire and Berg, who had a knife and did not comply with orders to drop it. He was then shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The two deputies and three officers that fired deadly shots at Berg were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per standard protocol. They have now been identified as:

Jones County Deputy Tim Miller-3 years law enforcement experience

Jones County Deputy James Rickels-6 years law enforcement experience

Anamosa Police Officer Tyler Hunt-8 years law enforcement experience

Anamosa Police Sergeant Nick Brokaw-9 years law enforcement experience

Anamosa Police Officer-2 years law enforcement experience

The DCI is continuing to investigate the shooting and the State Fire Marshal's Office is continuing to investigate the fire. The DCI says that once the investigations are complete, they will then be reviewed by the Attorney General's office.