North Tama relied of the feet and arm of quarterback Gabe Kopriva Frday night, on route to a 306 victory over Hudson in Class A District play in Hudson.

The Senior QB scored two first half touchdowns on quarterback sneaks. He passed for a touchdown in the first half to Lucas DeBoef, and passed for a couple of 2-point conversions, as the Redhawks stayed undefeated with the District win.

Here are the first half highlights.