Louisiana police boss says he’s open to federal oversight

5:48 pm National news from the Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of the Louisiana State Police says he wants to know why 67% of his agency’s uses of force in recent years have been directed at Black people. He also said Friday that he would welcome a U.S. Justice Department “pattern and practice” probe into potential racial profiling if that is deemed necessary. Col. Lamar Davis’ comments to the Associated Press came a day after an AP investigation identified at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which state police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct. 

Associated Press

