CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--It was a city rival game between two undefeated teams at Kingston Stadium in week 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs Cedar Rapids Washington. The Warriors jumped out to an early 7 - 0 lead, but in the second quarter, the Cougars would take control of the game going up 14-7. Kennedy would handle the Warriors in the second half of the game and would go on to win by the final of 48 - 7.