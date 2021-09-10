Janesville stays perfect with 34-14 win over rival Tripoli

JANESVILLE (KWWL) -- After a gritty defensive effort, the No. 9 Janesville Wildcats kept their perfect record intact with a 34-14 win over Bremer County rival Tripoli. The game marked the first in district play this season.

“The defense kept their foot on the gas, played hard with their hair on fire all night, flying to the football, making tackles, getting pressure on the quarterback all night and really made things difficult for them," said Janesville head coach Dale Eastman.

The two teams struggled to an 8-8 tie in a first half that saw the Wildcats commit two turnovers. Noah Dodd hit Jared Hoodjer on a four yard touchdown strike as Janesville scored on their opening drive. However, the Panthers tied it on a James Davis quarterback sneak from the one.

In the second, the Wildcats again came out hot when Dodd dropped a pretty strike in to the hands of Wiley Sherburne for a 23 yard score and a 14-8 advantage. They later put it away after Hoodjer sacked David on a fourth and goal late, while Dodd scored on a nine yard keeper to put the game on ice on the ensuing drive.

"We haven't been tested too far this year. We've had a couple not so quality wins, but this one was a gritty one," said Dodd, "We really had to work for this one. It was a fight all night."