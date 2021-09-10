Skip to Content

Israeli police kill suspected Jerusalem Palestinian attacker

11:16 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian suspected attacker has died shortly after being wounded by Israeli police gunfire in Jerusalem where he had reportedly tried to stab officers. A spokesperson for Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem confirmed the death Friday. Palestinian media reports identified the dead man as Hazem Joulani, 50, a doctor living in Jerusalem. Tension rose to a new high last week after six Palestinian prisoners tunneled out of a high security Israeli prison. They have been on the run ever since, despite a massive Israeli manhunt. Protests have erupted in several places in support of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. On Wednesday, fires broke out at several prison facilities in Israel.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content