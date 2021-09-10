Iowa’s flags will be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered that all flags in the state be lowered to half staff on Saturday in honor of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001. The order from Gov. Reynolds follows a proclamation from President Biden to lower all flags in the nation.

“This year marks a somber milestone of the September 11th terrorist attacks on our nation," said Gov. Reynolds. “Twenty years later, we still remember that day so vividly and it's why we continue to honor and remember the innocent lives lost, those that made the ultimate sacrifice, and those that continue to fight and protect our freedoms to this day."

Flags will be at half-staff at the Iowa State Capitol and people and businesses across the state are encouraged to do the same.

