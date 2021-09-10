Grassley mum on re-election decision but vocal on key issues

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Charles Grassley, Iowa's 7-term Republican United States Senator, still isn't ready to say if he'll seek an 8th term in 2022.

Grassley will be 88 years old on September 17, and says his wife and family members will have a major say in his final decision.

That decision will likely come in October, he told KWWL News.

If Grassley chooses not to seek re-election, the Iowa United States Senate race will likely be the key Senate race in the country, as Grassley has served in the U.S. Senate since winning election in 1980, and still has a huge influence among Senators.

Grassley stopped by the KWWL studio this week to talk about several current issues, including the recent withdrawal of all U.S. Military forces from Afghanistan and relief for Iowa cattle farmers, as announced this week by U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack and the Biden Administration.

Grassley says, “Family farmers in Iowa, especially our independent livestock and poultry producers, have worked through tough year after tough year. Additional pandemic assistance and expanded emergency aid to those affected by the drought and extreme weather, will bring some much-needed stability to those who produce our food.”

Senator Grassley and Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana, have re-introduced their legislation aimed at leveling the playing field for smaller, independent producers.

Grassley added, “A long-term fix is still needed to provide fairness and transparency for independent producers in the cattle market, like my bill with Senator Tester would provide.”

Senator Grassley says he is happy the Biden Administration is taking action on that front, as well.

He says, “The Biden Administration has acknowledged the ongoing work in Congress and has shown interest in getting to a real, legislative solution. I'm thankful for that acknowledgement and look forward to working in a bi-partisan way on behalf of Iowa cattlemen and independent producers across the country.”

Grassley is also working with Democrats on what is seen as a potentially large-scale Anti-Trust bill.

Grassley has criticized the way the Biden Administration handled the U.S. Withdrawal, saying the Administration should not have let the Taliban know when the withdrawal would actually take place.

Watch the interview here..