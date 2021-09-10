Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14

Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26

Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24

Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31

Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0

Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14

Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8

Earlham 51, Sidney 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6

Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3

Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O’Brien, Paullina 0

Independence 45, West Liberty 0

Iowa City High 32, Ames 7

Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14

Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7

Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6

Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0

Murray 32, Lamoni 8

Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7

New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0

Newton 42, Marshalltown 7

Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14

Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7

Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21

Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26

Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13

Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13

South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10

Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12

Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT

Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Van Meter 28, Winterset 13

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14

West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0

West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0

Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14

Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

