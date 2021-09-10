FACE-OFF: ISU and Iowa fans getting pumped for Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- What is one of the most anticipated Cy-Hawk games between #10 Iowa and #9 Iowa State is set for Saturday, and for the first time in the 68-game history between the teams, it will be a top ten showdown.

Iowa has won the last five matchups, but both fan bases think tomorrow will be their day.

"You know, I'm not much of a trash talker, I'm more of a reminder," Hawkeye fan Sean Keller, who went to Iowa from 2001-2003, said.

But there's sure to be plenty of trash-talking this weekend as the state's two largest fan bases face off.

Keller went back to get his degree in 2011, and now owns Mosley's BBQ with locations in North Liberty and Iowa City. He says his favorite Iowa football memory is watching Iowa beat Ben Roethlisberger and Miami Ohio in the early 2000s.

Iowa State fans are hoping they can flip the trend of the last five years and come out on top.

"It does hurt to know how much the Hawkeyes have dominated the series and the past five years have been pretty challenging," Cyclone fan Evan Bremer said.

Bremer is an agronomist who graduated from ISU in 2012, and he says red and gold runs in his blood. His favorite ISU football memory is being in the stadium at the triple-overtime Cy-Hawk game in 2011 when Iowa State won 44-41.

With how much overlap there is of Hawkeye and Cyclone fans in the state, die-hards are bound to come across some opposition.

"It can be very difficult this week especially to not unfriend people on Facebook that are on the opposing side," Bremer said. "And also to be cordial to some of your neighbors that have the opposing flag up."

Both Keller and Bremer say they respect each other's schools but that's about it. While both fan bases will be doing all they can to will their team a win, it's now up to the guys on the field.

ESPN's College Gameday will be live in Ameson on Saturday and kickoff for the Cy-Hawk game is set for 3:30 p.m.