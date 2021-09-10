Dubuque United Way gets people going ‘Over the Edge’ for a good cause

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States hosted their annual "Over the Edge" event, where about 55 people rappelled down the side of the Hotel Julien Dubuque.

People scaled the side of the iconic building, descending nearly 110 feet from the roof to the ground.

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for people to do something that they wouldn’t normally get to do," United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States President and CEO Danielle Peterson said.

This was the third annual "Over the Edge" event.

Looking over the edge of the building and out to the Mississippi River, many faced their fears of heights. Others came back to rappel down the hotel for a second and third time.

“I was more worried about just getting up and over. I’m not scared of heights and I’m kind of an adrenaline-type junkie," Participant Dawn Gourdt said.

Gourdt is a part of the Iowa Child Advocacy Board, a child welfare organization that works with abused and neglected children involved in the juvenile court system. She went over the edge to support the United Way, as the two organizations work together.

Each participant needed to raise a minimum of $1,000 in order to participate in the event. The United Way is investing each dollar to go toward its mission of helping others with mental health, homelessness, financial need, and many more hardships people may be facing.

"It helps us raise awareness for those barriers and of course, helps us raise funds to address those local needs," Peterson said.

The "Over the Edge" event organizers expected to raise about $86,000 by the end of the event. If you would like to donate to the United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States you can do so on their website.