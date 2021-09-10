Dike-New Hartford rolls past Clear Lake 48-17

Dike (KWWL) - The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines overcame a slow start to run past Clear Lake 48-17 Friday Night. The Lions, coached by former NFL'er Jared DeVries, jumped on the board first thanks to the passing combination of QB Carson Toebe and Travaughn Luyobya. The two would connect on a 10-yard TD to open the scoring. Dike-New Hartford would tie the score at 7 with a Jerek Hall 10-yard run. In the 2nd quarter, Clear Lake kicker Kinnick Clabaugh booted a 30-yard field goal to put the Lions up 10-7. But the Wolverines responded again, as QB Jacob Stockdale and Cooper Cooke would connect on a TD pass to put the Wolverines up 14-10. In the 2nd half, it was all Dike-New Hartford. The Wolverines scored 2 TDs in the 3rd quarter to take a 28-10 lead that they would not relinquish. D-NH visits South Hardin next week, while Clear Lake visits Osage.