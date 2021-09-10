COVID vaccine creator says mass boosters may be unnecessary

LONDON (AP) — A leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine says booster shots may be unnecessary for many people. Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert told The Telegraph newspaper on Friday that immunity from the vaccine was holding up well _ even against the delta variant. While the elderly and those who are immune-compromised may need boosters, the standard two-dose regimen should protect most people, she said. Gilbert said the world’s priority should be to get more vaccines to countries that have received limited supplies.