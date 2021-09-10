Cedar Rapids stabbing leaves two people injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids police are investigating a stabbing incident that left two people injured Thursday.

Officers were called to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital at 4:53 p.m. for two victims who had stab wounds. A 21- year old male sustained life threatening injuries to the abdomen. A 17-year old male sustained life threatening injuries to the chest. Both victims are hospitalized.

About 10 minutes prior, Police officers were dispatched to a fight in the 2900 block of Breyer Street SW in Cedar Rapids. When officers arrived on scene on Breyer Street, there was no fight in progress.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the stabbing victims and the call for service for a fight in the 2900 block of Breyer Street SW are connected.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers says it appears the physical altercation involved individuals who knew each other.