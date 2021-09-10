Cedar Falls family honors son through annual charity event

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- A Cedar Falls family is honoring their son's legacy through their annual "Shower of Gifts" event in Cedar Falls this weekend.

It is typically held every February to mark the death of Army Specialist Travis Vaughn, who died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2007. Vaughn was a helicopter mechanic and member of the U.S. Army's Night Stalkers.

"Travis was an amazing young man who loved kids," Travis' mom Kandie said. "He was a big kid himself, popping wheelies down the highway, you know, just pushing the envelope. I think that's partially why he became a Night Stalker and was special ops."

Kandie and Brad Vaughn make the trip to a veterans' home in Marshalltown every year on the death of their son. This past February, they could not go because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kandie said the residents and veterans' home asked them to hold a makeup trip later this month.

"We could have sat around for a very long time and not had anything positive to come from Travis's death," Kandie said. "We are trying to be a part of the positive, and we show 350 plus residents at the veterans home that their sacrifice and service hasn't been forgotten either."

A year after his death, the family began taking hygiene products to a Marshalltown veterans' homes. While there, Kandie said she felt like Travis is right there with them. They put up around 20 tables and allow the veterans to go through with bags and pick items they want.

"Even though he can't use the shampoo or the body wash," she said. "It's in his memory that it's given, so it makes it really special."

The residents there only get a certain allowance a month, and Vaughn wants them to spend that on something for themselves.

"We spend that day with all the residents up there," Vaughn said. "We have several of them that have told us we are like their family and they look forward to us coming."

Kandie says they continue the annual charity as a way to honor their son's sacrifice and let the veterans know that they're not forgotten.

"A lot of them will cry but get tears in their eyes when we tell them that we were there, so they know their sacrifice and service hasn't been forgotten either," she said.

In 2020, "Shower of Gifts" raised more than $10,000, a record for the charity.

On Saturday, the family is hosting their annual "Shower of Gifts" event at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Cedar Falls.

They are collecting donations of hygiene items like shampoo, socks, t-shirts, dentures, toothbrushes and body wash for the veteran's home.

There will also be free chili, live music, a raffle and a silent auction. The event runs from noon until 6 p.m.

For the Vaughn's, the best part is delivering the donations to the Marshalltown veterans' home. They are inviting volunteers to join them when they make the trip on September 22.