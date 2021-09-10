Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is making an appeal for the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorates those who died 20 years ago. Biden was a senator when hijackers comandeered four planes and exacted the nation’s worst terror attack in 2001. Now he’s marking the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief. The president planned to pay his respects at the trio of sites where the planes struck, but was leaving the speech-making to others. Instead, the White House released a taped address late Friday in which Biden spoke of the “true sense of national unity” that emerged after the attacks.