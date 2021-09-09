Trump endorses GOP challenger to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a Wyoming attorney in his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal Republican critics. Trump on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman as she launched a primary campaign against Cheney, the most prominent member of Congress to vote for Trump’s second impeachment. Cheney responded to the endorsement with a simple tweet: ‘Bring it.’ The endorsement is one of Trump’s most significant to date as he works to maintain his status as GOP kingmaker and make good on his threat to exact revenge on his critics.