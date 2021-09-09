“It should never be forgotten”: Traer family puts 2,997 flags in front yard in honor of 9/11 victims

TRAER, Iowa (KWWL) -- It is just another chapter in the history textbook for children on 9/11, too young to remember the terror attacks. For those who lived through that September day, it is a memory that will never be forgotten.

"My sister and I were at the Crossroads Mall," Sara Knoop said. "We went down to my mom's, and she said 'the Twin Towers, went down."

Knoop remembers the eerieness of the day well and driving home with hardly any cars on the roads. But for two of Knoop's boys who weren't even born yet, she wanted to give them a different perspective on the day.

"It pulls on my heartstrings every single year as it does, I'm sure all Americans," Knoop said. "For those that weren't born, I want them to understand how tragic that day was."

Knoop placed an American flag in her front yard for every life lost. It took about three hours for her and a group of family and friends to set up the flag display.

"After we were done, everybody just took a step back and looked," Knoop said. "There were some tears shed just actually to see the 2,997 lives that were lost."

For both her 17 and 9-year-old boys, placing flags in the front yard brought the tragedy home to them.

"It really does help," Knoop's 17-year-old son Evan Waller said. "It helps people understand what happened."

Waller has learned about it school but seeing the 2,997 flags representing the victims felt different.

"It was something you will never forget," he said. "You do remember and think about all the people who died during that."

While Knoop hopes people drive by and observe a moment of silence, she says she didn't do it for the recognition. And people have been doing just that as word of her yard display has spread.

"'I want people to drive by and be like, it's 911, almost 3000 people lost their lives that day," Knoop said. "Take a moment, observe a moment of silence and remember the lives lost."

Even though the attacks of September 11th were thousands of miles away from Eastern Iowa, Knoop said the attacks affected everyone.

Knoop said that the 9/11 attacks are part of what motivated her 20-year-old son to join the military. He is currently stationed in Alaska as a paratrooper for the U.S. Army. Knoop hasn't been able to let her son know about the tribute because he is out on a training exercise but has sent pictures to see when he can.

"We here in Traer have 44 men and women that are currently serving in the military," she said. "9/11 affected a lot of them, and it is a reason why they went in."

A photo on Knoop's son among the field of flags in her front yard.

Over the coming days, many Iowa communities will come together and honor and remember those lost and affected by the events of 9/11. You can find a full list of those here.