TRACKING: Warmer temperatures, dry conditions and a little haze

Today: Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon with some haze moving in, along with fair weather clouds. The wind will be north, northwest 5-10 mph with high temperatures in the 70s. Dew points will remain comfortable in the 50s.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable once again. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and a little hazy. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a southeast wind 5-15 mph. Humidity will still be comfortable.

Saturday: It will feel a bit more like summer as dew points climb into the 60s and temperatures reach the upper 80s to near 90°. There’s going to be a little more haze in the sky as well.

A cold front moves in Saturday night into Sunday bringing a slight chance of a few showers, followed by lower humidity and cooler temperatures.