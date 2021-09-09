TRACKING: Warm up into the weekend

Today: We have a wonderful Thursday on hand with plenty more sunshine and just a few pop-up clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, like yesterday, but with a lighter wind from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Some afternoon haze will return to our skies, but air quality is not expected to be impacted.

Tonight: With mostly clear skies and a light southeast wind, temperatures will once again be cool, falling all the way to the low 50s.

Friday: Skies are mostly sunny and hazy with winds turning south easterly, bringing highs back to the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points will tick up slightly, but humidity will be negligible.

Saturday: A bit of a warm front plows through, bringing a breezy southwest wind, highs in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees, and more humidity. Heat indices should cap around the low 90s for most as skies look partly cloudy and hazy.

Sunday: The front will try to retreat on Sunday but will come with a chance of passing showers. Highs drop back down to the 70s and 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Next Week: Rain chances are still looking unsettled for next week, but there will be chances Monday through Wednesday. Highs will bounce up and down from the mid 70s to mid 80s.