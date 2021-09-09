TRACKING: Very Warm and Humid Saturday

Tonight: Another quiet night with a clear sky. Model guidance has been consistent at showing a small shower tonight. So, I will add a shower chance but only 10% or less. Temperatures drop into the low 50s with little no wind.

Friday: Sunshine and a little warmer as highs warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. The wind is from the south and this helps make it a little more humid.

Friday Night: The sky stays clear and with it being a little more humid the lows only drop into the low 60s.

Saturday: We will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. It is also more humid with dew points reaching the mid-60s. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Sunday: The sky is mostly cloudy, and a few showers/storms are possible. Temperatures are a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s. It is still a bit muggy.