Secretary Pate, Iowa university football teams encourage you to #BeAVoter

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and the college football teams at the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and Drake University are partnering to encourage voter participation in the city-school election on November 2.

The schools’ four head coaches will appear in social media and digital ads, encouraging Iowans to #BeAVoter. Additionally, radio spots will run during each school’s game broadcasts, including this Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game.

“I want to thank Kirk Ferentz, Matt Campbell, Mark Farley and Todd Stepsis and their schools for helping to promote the #BeAVoter initiative,” Secretary Pate said. “City and school elections usually don’t receive as much attention as they should. Partnering with Iowa’s great college football community will hopefully boost voter interest and turnout.”

Each ad directs the viewer or listener to visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov for state election information. Iowans can register to vote, download an absentee ballot request form, track its status, and find information about voting deadlines and requirements.