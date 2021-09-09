Remembering Iowan Karen Kincaid 20 years after September 11



(KWWL) -- Waverly native, Karen Kincaid, was onboard American Airlines Flight 77 when terrorist highjackers took control of the plane and crashed it into The Pentagon on September 11, 2001. The crash killed 184 people.

The next day, September 12, 2001, the Kincaid family gathered in Waverly to remember their 40-year old sister. Karen was a Drake University graduate and a Washington, D.C. attorney on Flight 77 headed to Los Angeles.

On that day 20 years ago, Pastor Kristian Kincaid told KWWL News, “Karen was a very loving sister and wife and a very, very kind person. We thank God for the life that she lived."

20-years later, Pastor Kincaid is still the Senior Pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dubuque, where's he's been since 1993.

Pastor Kincaid will travel to Washington, D.C. To attend Saturday's 20th anniversary Memorial Services at the Pentagon.

On his mind will be memories of Karen. "My thoughts are pretty vivid and focused on Karen. Memories are very vivid for me. So, I think of her accomplishments. Graduating from college.. Going to law school and doing well.,".he says.

Pastor Kincaid says he harbors no ill will toward the suicide hijackers. "I do not. I forgive. I will not be enslaved to that hatred. I refuse to do so. It would just ruin me, and it wouldn't help anything or anybody, in any way. I refuse to do that."

When asked if he thinks Karen would also forgive the hijackers, he says, "I do. She cared about people, and people mattered to her.”

Pastor Kincaid takes a cautious approach when speaking his thoughts about all U.S. Forces being withdrawn from Afghanistan. He says, "I think a strong American is important in our world. Where a weak American emboldens our enemies, and we have enemies. We have to say that."

He says his lesson learned from September 11, 2001, is one he has known for a long time, adding,

“I learned, and I think I knew this before, that life is so fragile. God's promises are not. They're unbreakable. But, life is fragile. So, what does that mean? It means that we are to love each other today. To make a difference in our families today. To forgive today To say I love you to our wife, husband, son and daughter. Because we don't know about tomorrow."

The full interview with Pastor Kincaid will be shown on this week's edition of The Steele Report.