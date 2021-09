No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa’s first meeting as ranked teams in the history of the series is a top-10 matchup. The Hawkeye of the Big Ten come in on a seven-game winning streak, during which they have won by an average of 23 points per game. The Cyclones opened the season with a lackluster victory against Northern Iowa and are hoping to break a five-game losing streak in the series.