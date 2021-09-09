Multiple people shot in southern Illinois, 3 suspects flee

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say multiple victims have been reported shot in southern Illinois and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said three suspects shot multiple people late Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many. KMOV-TV reports the shooting suspects tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck by the train. Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area. The public has been asked to avoid the area of the shooting. East St. Louis is located about 6 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.