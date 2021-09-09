MercyCare and Mount Mercy University partnership brings healthcare to campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Mount Mercy University students and employees no longer have to travel off campus for medical care. MercyCare Health at Mount Mercy has opened on the second floor at the school's University Center off Elmhurst Dr. NE.

On-site office hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday with 24/7 video visits staffed by MercyCare’s Kara Goslin, PA-C.

"Perhaps now more than ever, easy access to a medical provider is paramount," Goslin said. "We’re glad to offer this connection to care for students and employees at Mount Mercy. Now, when acute illnesses—like a cold or sore throat—come on, those patients have a convenient treatment option that’s right around the corner."

Patients can sign up on mercycare.org/mychart before scheduling their first visit. Online scheduling is available at mercycare.org/mtmercy. Phone number for the clinic is 319-286-4439. All visits are billed through the patient's personal health insurance.