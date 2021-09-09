Man guilty of hate crime in attack on Black man sentenced

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Colorado trucker who nearly killed a Black man by slashing his neck in an unprovoked attack at an eastern Oregon truck stop has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Nolan Strauss, who is white, pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime involving an attempt to kill. Strauss, of Colorado Springs, walked into an Arby’s next to the Pilot Travel Center along Interstate 84 and stabbed Ronnell Hughes in December 2019. His lawyer argued that Strauss committed the crime because he was off his mental health medication and was having a manic episode. But prosecutors said there was no mistaking Strauss’ racial animosity in the ambush.