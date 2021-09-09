Linn County Sheriff’s Office conducts a multi-agency, multi-day compliance check of sex offenders

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The county Sheriff's Office is responsible for the sex offender registry process and those sex offenders are ordered by their respective courts to come to the Sheriff's Office to register where they are living. Agents and officers from six law enforcement agencies knocked on doors Wednesday and Thursday to verify those offenders are living where they say they are.

There are 402 sex offenders registered in Linn County and 14 teams of 2 law enforcement officers went out to verify where they are living.

Deputy United States Marshal Chris Siemens and Lt. Dave Beuter of the Linn County Sheriff's Office were one of those teams. They covered the northern part of Linn County, knocking on 18 doors to verify those sex offenders are living where they say they are.

"In 2006, the U.S. Marshals Service took over investigative responsibilities on sex offenders who register or who are required to register across the state line and then, they don't register. The crossing of the state line is kind of what gives the federal law enforcement community jurisdiction on these cases," Siemens said.

At least one of the sex offenders on their list was at home but he did not answer the door.

For those who were not at home, they left a door hanger that directed them to contact the Sheriff's Office. After four hours, Siemens and Beuter verified the residences of seven of the 18 sex offenders on their list.

Out of all 402 sex offenders registered in Linn County, two had warrants for their arrest. One was arrested Thursday morning.

"In the past, we have had people that were not in compliance either living in an area where they weren't supposed to be living or not living where they said they're supposed to be. So, that's the whole purpose of the process. The sex offenders that are the most dangerous to the public are those that we don't know where they are," Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said.

Day one of this multi-agency, multi-day operation yielded 5 non-compliant investigations opening and 160 sex offenders verified as compliant with their registration.

It's been several years since the Sheriff's Office has done this kind of multi-agency, multi-day compliance check. It's typically done by a deputy making calls to the sex offenders on the list. Sheriff Gardner says he would like to do these operations once a year.

The agencies participating in this operation with the Sheriff's Office were the Cedar Rapids and Marion Police Departments, U.S. Probation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshals.