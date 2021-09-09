Law enforcement searching area near Montezuma in connection to missing Xavior Harrelson

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Law enforcement are out searching a wooded area near Montezuma, where 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson was reported missing over three months ago.

KWWL has sent a crew to the Fox Forest County Recreation Area, which is just west of Montezuma in Poweshiek County.

Assistant Director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Mitch Mortvedt confirmed the search is related to Xavior Harrelson and says that DCI, the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, and Iowa State Patrol are all assisting.

It is currently unclear what information has led law enforcement to search that area.

Xavior was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in Montezuma and volunteers have worked to raise money for the reward fund as well as spread flyers and awareness about his disappearance.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL for updates.

MORE ON THE SEARCH FOR XAVIOR HARRELSON