Kentucky lawmakers scrap statewide mask mandate in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have voted in a special session to scrap a statewide mask mandate in schools. The GOP-dominated legislature passed the pandemic measure Thursday during the third day of a special session. The bill approved Thursday sets education policies in response to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, which has forced dozens of districts to close classrooms. Another bill winning final passage would impose an extended ban any statewide mask mandate, leaving the decision up to local governments and businesses. It’s part of a measure dealing with medical staffing, vaccines, tests and treatments related to COVID-19.